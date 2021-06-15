Ergoteles LLC Sells 21,165 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.34. 142,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

