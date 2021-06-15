Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Trading Down 0.8%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 10,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Esm Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ESM)

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

