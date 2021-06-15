Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Down to $25.74

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $25.22. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 2,396 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $683.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

