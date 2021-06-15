Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.93.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

