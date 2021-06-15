Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) vs. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Critical Analysis

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Esquire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.08 $1.95 billion N/A N/A Esquire Financial $53.28 million 3.59 $12.62 million $1.65 14.80

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Esquire Financial 25.22% 11.46% 1.55%

Risk and Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.10%. Given Esquire Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, import and export, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,714 office networks and 13,217 ATM networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a full-service branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

