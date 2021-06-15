ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESRCF stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. ESR Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

ESR Cayman Company Profile

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

