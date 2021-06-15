Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.29

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 832964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

