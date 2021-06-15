Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,408 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

