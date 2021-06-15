Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.00.

ESS stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.64. 7,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,461. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

