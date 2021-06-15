Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.64. 7,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.89. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

