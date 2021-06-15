Ether Kingdoms Token Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $52,941.00 and $74,700.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00766319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00083734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.80 or 0.07760612 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

