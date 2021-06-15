Ether Zero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,362.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $481,382.69 and approximately $26,362.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.77 or 0.06307116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00143611 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,110,429 coins and its circulating supply is 183,081,016 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

