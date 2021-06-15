Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $506,866.26 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $506,866.26 and approximately $94.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.79 or 0.00766319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00083734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.80 or 0.07760612 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

