Ethereum Gold Price Down 69.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 69.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $331,648.52 and $126.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

