Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Tops $2.28

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005645 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $10.36 million and $1.71 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00177718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00940146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.38 or 1.00015832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.