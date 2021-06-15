EtherGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,868.96 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. EtherGem has a market cap of $383,868.96 and $1,458.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.83 or 0.07840546 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

