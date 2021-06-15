Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.0446 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $386,144.58 and approximately $41,346.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,745,587 coins and its circulating supply is 8,655,414 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

