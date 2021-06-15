Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 44,419 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 21,977 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $742,822.60.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,333,422.32.

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 269,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,361. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

