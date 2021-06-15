Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($14.14). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,058 ($13.82), with a volume of 43,673 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -961.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,004.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is currently -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

