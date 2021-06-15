Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the highest is $7.92. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $25.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $30.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

RE traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $256.58. 216,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

