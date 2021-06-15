Everest Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $46.38 million and approximately $649,546.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00153283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00182910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.59 or 0.01011140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,268.41 or 1.00143098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

