Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.50

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 56617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

