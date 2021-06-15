Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Evergy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 939,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 633.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

