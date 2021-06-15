Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 273.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.