EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.20. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 6,399 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter.
EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
