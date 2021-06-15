EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.20. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 6,399 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.