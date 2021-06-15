Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Evolus stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 359,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

