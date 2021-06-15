Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.34

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 25193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,116. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after buying an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

