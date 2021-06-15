Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Underperform

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.