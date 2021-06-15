Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Underperform

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

