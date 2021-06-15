Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 25.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.31). On average, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

