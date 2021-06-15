Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

