Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

