eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.74% of eXp World worth $180,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 432.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in eXp World by 104.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in eXp World by 88.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,527,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,325,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.17 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

