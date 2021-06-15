Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,023 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 904,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

