Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 765,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $269.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

