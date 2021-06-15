Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $72.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 1261889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

