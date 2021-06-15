EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 120,093 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $279.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 267,272 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,700,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,032,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

