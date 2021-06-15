EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.40. EZCORP shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 655,403 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $402.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EZCORP by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

