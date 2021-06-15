F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of F5 Networks worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,973 shares of company stock worth $2,618,702 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.