Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.95. The company had a trading volume of 272,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

