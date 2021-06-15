Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Facebook worth $11,095,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.95. 272,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.93. The firm has a market cap of $958.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

