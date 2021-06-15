Faceter Market Cap Achieves $2.60 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3,107.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.00791955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00085182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.92 or 0.07924967 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.