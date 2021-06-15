Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey Sells 12,514 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $6.08 on Tuesday, reaching $499.52. 147,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

