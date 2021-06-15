Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $505.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,617. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.