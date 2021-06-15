FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $56,060.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00151965 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00181185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.00975368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,119.75 or 1.00060602 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

