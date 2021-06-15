Farhad Nanji Purchases 115,428 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji acquired 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji acquired 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.67 per share, with a total value of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

PFSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. 779,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.