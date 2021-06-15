FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Down 0.4%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.75. 54,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 34,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FZT)

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

