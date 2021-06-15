Fastcoin (FST) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Fastcoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Fastcoin has a total market cap of $346,516.85 and approximately $507.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fastcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00780120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.20 or 0.07848680 BTC.

Fastcoin Profile

Fastcoin (FST) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives. “

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

