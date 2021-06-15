Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

