Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Fastly posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,067,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,907. Fastly has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

