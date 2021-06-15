Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 220.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.